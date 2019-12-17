A Man Gave Up His First Class Seat for an 88-year-old Woman — and Her Reaction Was Priceless

Image zoom Courtesy of Virgin Atlantic

In a heartwarming story in keeping with the holiday spirit, one man generously gave up his first class seat on flight so an 88-year-old woman could enjoy the luxury experience.

In a recent Facebook post, a Virgin Atlantic crew member detailed how a man named Jack gave up his plush seat to Violet, who was traveling to see her daughter in New York.

Turns out, Violet had been a nurse in the U.K. and in the U.S. and travels to the Big Apple often, but hadn’t been able to since a knee replacement surgery. The 88-year-old had never traveled in first class before, but it had always been her dream to do so.

Jack had been flying with his family in Virgin’s upper class cabin, but apparently struck up an “instant friendship” with Violet, a complete stranger, at the airport, according to the New Zealand Herald. So when he got on the flight, he went and found his new friend, bringing her up to the coveted front of the aircraft.

“Of the hundreds of flights I’ve operated, I’ve had the pleasure of looking after footballers, supermodels and some Hollywood movie stars but let me tell you about my two favourite passengers EVER!” the crewmember wrote. “Jack and his family purchased seats In our upper class cabin for a flight home from New York, but when he got onboard, Jack went and found violet in economy and swapped seats with her.

“He then sat on the row of seats directly next to the economy toilets and never made a peep or asked for anything the rest of the flight. No fuss, no attention, literally did it out of the kindness of his own heart, no one asked him too… Her dream has always been to sit at the front, and Jack made that come true,” she added.

The crew member said Violet was so pleased that she asked for her photo to be taken — that will arrive by snail mail.

“You should of seen her face, when I tucked her in her bed after supper," she wrote. "She said her daughter won’t believe her, and wanted a ‘selfie’ to prove it, but didn’t have a phone or an email address. These photos are getting sent in the post tomorrow, can you even cope.”

The crew member posted photos along with the sweet story, showing Violet stretched out in her luxe seat as well as posing with crew members.

‘Tis the season of giving, after all, and we can’t think of a better way to do it.