Chicago O'Hare

Located on the far northwest side of Chicago, Illinois, Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) is about 17 miles from the downtown Loop. It serves the city alongside Midway International Airport, which is about 10 miles closer to downtown but considerably smaller than ORD. O’Hare vies with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for the annual “busiest airport in the world” designations as measured by passengers and by number of take-offs and landings. It last held the former title in 1998, and the latter in 2014. It serves over 200 destinations in the United States and abroad, and is a hub for American and United and a focus city for Frontier and Spirit airlines. With nine runways, O’Hare has the most of any international airport in the world.First built in 1942, the airport was originally a factory for planes during World War II. There the Douglas Company manufactured C-54 Skymasters: cargo and passenger transport planes with four engines. The company left after the war ended, but the airfield remained, and was called Orchard Field Airport, after a nearby farming community named Orchard Place. (It’s from this original name that the abbreviation ORD comes.) It was renamed O’Hare in 1949 to honor Edward “Butch” O’Hare, a naval aviator during World War II. The airport grew substantially in the late 1950s—commercial passenger flights began in 1955—after the older Midway Airport became overcrowded and its older terminal was deemed ill-equipped to service jets.O’Hare’s public transportation connectivity is one of the best systems in the country. Chicago’s L and Metra systems provide rail service to O’Hare: the airport is the terminus of the L’s Blue Line and Metra North Central Service stops at the O’Hare Transfer station, where shuttle buses connect it to the airport’s transit system. Regional buses, some traveling as far as Iowa, Wisconsin, and Indiana, also serve the airport. It’s also accessible by car via I-190.While its flight delay record isn’t great, passengers in limbo can enjoy ORD’s impressive collection of public art. In Terminal 1, Concourse B, there’s a skeleton model of a Brachiosaurus, and a colorful light display by Michael Hayden will illuminate your run to your gate.

Most Recent

What to Know About Chicago's Airports Before You Travel
There are two major Chicago airports: O’Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport. Here’s what you should know before your next trip.
Man Arrested at Chicago O'Hare After Living in Airport Undetected Since October
He had been living in the airport since Oct. 19.
These Are the 10 Busiest Airports in the World
What is the busiest airport in the world? Read on to find out.
This Space Age Redesign Could Turn Chicago O'Hare Into an 'Airport City'
Santiago Calatrava’s vision is on the shortlist of airport redesigns.
Winter Storm Causes Post-Thanksgiving Travel Nightmare with Thousands of Flight Cancellations and Car Crashes (Video)
Netflix Is Bringing Free Food to JFK and O’Hare This Thanksgiving Weekend
Advertisement

More Chicago O'Hare

Serial Stowaway Arrested 3 Days After Being Ordered to Stay Away From Chicago Airports
American Airlines flight makes emergency landing after smoke fills the cabin
Drama continues over giant rabbit that died after United flight
Video Shows Man Forcibly Removed From Overbooked United Flight
The Best and Worst Airports in North America in Customer Satisfaction
Chicago Airport Workers Are Striking, but Will Wait Until After Thanksgiving

The Best and Worst Airports for Wi-Fi Access

“With customers and security wait times on the rise and delays all too common, 30 minutes of Wi-Fi is not enough.”

All Chicago O'Hare

Woman is Arrested for Trying to Board a Plane Sans Ticket Hours After Being Released From Jail for the Same Crime
Advertisement
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com