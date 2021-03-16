Flights are expected to begin by the end of the year.

Introducing Norse Atlantic Airways — The Airline Picking Up Where Norwegian Left Off

Months after low-cost airline Norwegian Air, known for its low-cost long-haul flights, announced it would be ending its cheap, transatlantic service, a new contender may be taking up the reins.

Cue Norse Atlantic Airways, an airline based in Norway founded by airline industry veterans, including the former CEO of Norwegian Air.

Norse Atlantic Airways plans to operate low-cost, long-haul service to New York, Miami, and Los Angeles from London, Oslo, and Paris, Reuters reported this week. If the transatlantic service is successful, the airline has plans to expand routes into Asia.

Flights are expected to begin by the end of the year.

Norse Atlantic will use a fleet of 787s and has already secured nine of the 12 Dreamliner aircraft that Norwegian used for its transatlantic service, according to a press release.

The start-up was founded by group investors, including Bjorn Kjos, the former CEO of Norwegian Air, and Bjoern Tore Larsen, a co-founder of staffing company OSM Aviation.

"We have industry knowledge and have secured modern Dreamliners at very good terms," Larsen, who will serve as the CEO for Norse Atlantic, said in a statement, according to Reuters.

There is no word yet on how expensive airfare aboard the new airline will be or how it will compete with Norwegian Air's former service.

Norwegian announced that it would shut down its transatlantic service in January due to the financial stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline is still in operation, but it has pivoted its focus to domestic Norwegian travel, across the Nordic countries and to major European destinations.

