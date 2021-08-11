This New Budget Airline Plans to Bring Us Super Cheap Flights to Europe Next Summer

Norse Atlantic Airways announced this week that it intends to begin its low-cost, long-haul service to Europe next summer.

"We strongly believe that there is a need for a new and innovative airline serving the low-cost intercontinental market with modern, more environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient aircraft as the world gradually reopens," CEO Bjørn Tore Larsen said in a statement Tuesday. "Our plans are on track and operations will commence when travel restrictions are lifted and demand for transatlantic travel is back."

The airline is planning on flying routes to New York, Miami, and Los Angeles from London, Oslo, and Paris. The fleet will include 15 Dreamliner 787s, all expected to be in service by next year.

Norse Atlantic also unveiled its livery this week, showing off the blue and white colors that will adorn each aircraft. The airline has not revealed what travelers can expect in the cabin yet, except in-flight Wi-Fi and the ability to order food and entertainment on demand.

Tickets are expected to go on sale three months before the first flight, although the airline has not yet detailed the cost of the transatlantic flights.

Norse intends on filling the space left by Norwegian Air and WOW Air, two low-cost carriers that offered one-way flights to Europe for as low as $84 during flash sales. The airline is based in Europe and is run by airline industry veterans, including the former CEO of Norwegian Air.

Norwegian announced the end of its transatlantic flights earlier this year, triggered in part by the lack of travel due to the pandemic.

Norse Atlantic purchased nine of the Dreamliner 787s from Norwegian after they announced the end of their transatlantic service.

If the transatlantic service is a success, Norse Atlantic may expand with routes to Asia.