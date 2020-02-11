Nintendo Switch Is Opening up Gaming Lounges in Select Airports

Image zoom Rendering of the Nintendo Switch Pop-Up Business Wire

Passing time at the airport often means wandering around the terminal and meandering in and out of shops, but to the delight of gamers everywhere, Nintendo is here to change that.

The gaming company is opening four pop-up lounges this week where weary and bored travelers can test their skills on the company’s Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems — calling all Mario Kart fans to try their hand at the beloved game and more.

“With a vast library of exciting entertainment to launch into, we hope travelers discover that Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite make great companions for their trips,” Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing, Nick Chavez, said in a statement. “Spending time with Nintendo games at our On The Go lounges will give people the opportunity to begin or end their journeys with a smile.”

The pop-up lounges will be open in Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., Seattle – Tacoma International Airport, O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, and Dallas Love Field Airport. According to the company, all lounges will be open from Feb. 17 to March 29 except Dallas, which will be open from Feb. 13 to March 26.

Passengers who settle down into a seat can play in handheld or TV mode and will have the chance to test out some popular games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario Party.

And if you can’t get enough, travelers can buy the gaming systems and will get a free carrying case with their order. The company will also offer anyone who stops by a free Nintendo Switch luggage handle wrap and a $10 coupon to use at Target on Nintendo purchases of $75 or more.

Just remember to play the games at the pop-up lounges and not on one of the airport’s informational screens like one man did in Portland earlier this year.

Here is where to find the lounges:

Dulles International Airport, Washington, D.C.,: Concourse B near west entrance/exit, next to Gate B62

Seattle – Tacoma International Airport, Seattle, WA: Concourse C, next to Gate C10

O’Hare International Airport, Chicago, IL: Terminal 1, Concourse B, between Gates B12 and B14

Dallas Love Field Airport, Dallas, TX: West Terminal, near Gates 14 and 16