Travelers to New York Who Do Not Comply With Quarantine Measures Could Face $2K Fine

Travelers heading to New York could face a $2,000 fine if they do not comply with the state's mandatory quarantine measures.

To ensure travelers comply, Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent out enforcement teams who will be stationed at the state's airports. The authorized personnel will request proof of disembarking travelers who completed the state’s arrival form, which is being handed out by airlines and has been reviewed by Travel + Leisure. The form asks visitors to specify where they are staying while in New York and if they have experienced any symptoms of the virus.

Those who come to New York by train or car will have to complete the form online.

The crackdown follows the implementation of mandatory quarantine for the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut for any state with an infection rate of more than 10 per 100,000 residents on a seven-day rolling average. The rule currently applies to travelers from 19 states.

“New York's success in fighting the COVID-19 virus is under two threats: lack of compliance and the virus coming to New York from other states with increasing infection rates," Cuomo said in a statement on Monday. "We have already implemented a quarantine order for travelers coming in from states with the highest infection rates, but we are experiencing non-compliance with the order that can lead to outbreaks and threaten the tremendous progress we've already made.”

Enforcement teams made up of law enforcement officers from state agencies and state Department of Health staff will be sent to airports like John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport, Cuomo noted. Teams will also be sent to the state’s regional airports, including Long Island MacArthur Airport, Westchester County Airport, and Albany International Airport.

The teams will receive support from either Port Authority police officers or State Police, depending on their location