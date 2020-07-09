Gov. Andrew Cuomo said airlines have agreed to hand out forms asking passengers "where you're coming from," and "where are you staying."

Travelers Heading to NY May Be Asked to Disclose Where They're Staying As Part of Mandatory Quarantine Rule

Passengers heading to New York may be asked by their airline to disclose where they'll be staying upon arrival due to the state's quarantine rule, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

Travelers coming from the 19 states that have been deemed hot spots around the country will be provided cards to fill out with information of their stay and will also be reminded of the mandatory 14-day quarantine implemented by New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut in a collective effort.

"The airlines have agreed to hand out forms on the flights coming into New York where on that form it will ask you where you're coming from, where are you staying, and we need you to quarantine," he said during a briefing.

The mandatory quarantine was initially announced last month and has since been updated to include more states. The rule applies to states with an infection rate of more than 10 per 100,000 residents on a seven-day rolling average.

“As states around the country experience increasing community spread, New York is taking action… Our entire response to this pandemic has been by the numbers, and we've set metrics for community spread just as we set metrics for everything," Cuomo said in a statement earlier this week. “New Yorkers did the impossible - we went from the worst infection rate in the United States to one of the best - and the last thing we need is to see another spike of COVID-19."

A spokeswoman for Delta confirmed to T+L that the airline is passing out the forms at the departure gate for flights into New York, but added they are voluntary to fill out. The forms are collected by the Department of Health representatives in the baggage claim area.

Representatives for JetBlue, American Airlines, and United Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Travel + Leisure.

The plan to use the travel cards comes as the U.S. continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the country, including hitting several single-day records. It also comes as New York City and New Jersey have postponed the resumption of indoor dining, voicing concern over the trajectory of cases in other states.