JetBlue Mint Rolls Out New NYC-approved Menu That Offers Crab Fregola Salad, Flat Iron Steaks, and More

The new menu from New York City's Legacy Records will launch on Aug 1.

Cailey Rizzo
Published on July 27, 2022
The mint class on JetBlue Airways
Photo: Courtesy of JetBlue Airways

Just because you're at 35,000 feet doesn't mean you can't enjoy one of New York City's trendiest dining experiences, right?

Passengers on board JetBlue's Mint flights can feel like they're dining at famed midtown spot, Legacy Records, next month as meals from the restaurant — like crab fregola salad or roasted chicken and cavatelli — will be served on board.

Legacy Records is part of the Delicious Hospitality Group (DHG), which has been working with JetBlue to bring New York City dining to the skies since 2020. DHG is run by Chef Ryan Hardy and former Wine Director Grant Reynolds.

A dinner spread for Jetblue Mint class
Courtesy of Delicious Hospitality Group

"DHG is not only known for their fresh and innovative menus, but also for their world-class wine programs, music and hospitality," Mariya Stoyanova, director, product development at JetBlue shared in a statement with Travel + Leisure. "We didn't just put Delicious Hospitality Group on our menu – Chef Ryan Hardy and team helped us rethink and elevate the entire dining and hospitality experience in Mint."

The Legacy Records menu will hit tray tables on Aug. 1, and passengers in Mint class aboard all flights will have a selection of delectable, seasonal bites. Although the menu will change depending on route and time of flight, Mint passengers can expect small plates with an emphasis on freshness. Passengers may spot dishes like farro pancakes, roasted cherry tomato frittata, or even a flat iron steak on their menus.

The airline's wine and cocktail lists will also receive the Legacy Records treatment. Passengers can choose cocktails like the refreshing "Mint Condition" or the spicy "Al Pastor Margarita."

Zero-proof cocktails, beer, and hard seltzer will also be available.

Cocktails on display
Courtesy of Delicious Hospitality Group

Beyond food, passengers will be able to scan a Spotify code from their menus to listen to a Legacy Records playlist while they're dining.

JetBlue revamped its Mint class service in 2021 and includes all-new amenities and sliding doors for privacy, alongside an ever-changing menu.

Cailey Rizzo is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure, currently based in Brooklyn. You can find her on Twitter, Instagram, or at caileyrizzo.com.

