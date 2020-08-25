Lufthansa Requires Negative COVID-19 Test Results, Doctor's Note for Passengers Who Won't Wear a Mask

Passengers who refuse to or claim they cannot wear face masks aboard Lufthansa flights will only be able to do so with a negative COVID-19 test and a medical certificate in order to board.

Starting Sept. 1, Lufthansa passengers who are medically unable to wear a face mask onboard flights will be required to provide a signed medical note and negative results of a COVID-19 test, taken within 48 hours of boarding, the airline announced on Monday.

The rule will apply to all passengers aged six or older on all airlines in the Lufthansa group, which also includes SWISS, Eurowings, Austrian Airlines, SunExpress, Brussels Airlines, and Edelweiss.

The medical certificate is available online and requires a physician to sign off that the passenger cannot wear a face mask “due to an underlying medical condition” but is still “fit to fly.”

At the beginning of May, Lufthansa became one of the first airlines in the world to make face masks mandatory onboard. It followed many other airlines in banning face masks with a valve, which can actually exacerbate the spread of COVID-19.

But because not all passengers can wear face masks for extended periods of time, airlines are coming up with unique ways to accommodate them while maintaining safety for the entire cabin. For example, Delta Air Lines passengers who wish to forgo a mask must now undergo a pre-boarding medical screening process, which can take up to an hour.

Over the past few months, passengers have been removed from flights around the world for refusing to wear a face mask while onboard. Passengers who have not complied with the rule have been placed on a temporary no-fly list. Delta announced that it has placed more than 100 passengers on such a list since their rule went into effect.

