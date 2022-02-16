This Low-cost Airline Is Expanding in the U.S. With 5 New Routes

Low-cost Canadian airline Swoop is expanding its presence in the United States, adding five new destinations this summer across the country.

By the summer, Swoop will serve 11 total destinations in the U.S. from its three Canadian hubs in Toronto, Hamilton, and Edmonton.

"As part of our planned growth in 2022, we're excited to be adding five new popular U.S. destinations to our network," Bert van der Stege, the head of commercial and finance at Swoop, said in a statement. "As Canada's leading ultra-low-cost carrier, we are growing our fleet, expanding our network, and adding service to existing destinations to ensure we are ready to meet Canadian's pent-up demand for travel experiences south of the border."

The airline's U.S. expansion comes on top of the company's plans to add service to 10 new Canadian destinations as it grows its fleet to 16 planes with the addition of six new Boeing MAX 8 aircraft.

Canada has welcomed vaccinated American tourists since August and plans to make it even easier for travelers to come later this month when the country will start allowing visitors to take a rapid antigen test before arrival rather than a PCR test.

The country will also begin to allow international flights to land at any international airport in Canada, rather than restricting it to a specific few.

Swoop's expansion comes as several new low-cost airlines have entered the market in recent months, including Iceland's Play and France's the French Bee, as well as U.S. carriers like Alaska-based Northern Pacific Airways and California-based Avelo Airlines.