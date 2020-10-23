The flight lasts 10 hours one way and 11 hours and 30 minutes on the return.

The Longest Domestic Flight in the U.S. Will Resume Service Just in Time for the Holidays

After seven months of strict quarantine protocols that kept most tourists away, Hawaii eased certain restrictions last week and welcomed a whopping 8,000 visitors on the first day of reopening. Now, the state’s flagship airline will soon begin operating regular flights throughout the mainland. That includes the nonstop Boston to Honolulu route, which is the longest domestic flight in the U.S.

Hawaiian Airlines announced Wednesday that it will resume its nonstop Boston and New York services in December, as well as the rest of its 13-city U.S. mainland network. The airline debuted its 5,095-mile service between Honolulu and Boston's Logan International Airport in April 2019, stating then that it was "the longest regularly scheduled domestic route in U.S. history."

The flight, operated on a wide-body Airbus A330, takes about 10 hours from Honolulu to Boston, while the return journey takes about 11 hours and 30 minutes.

Pre-pandemic, Hawaii Governor David Ige told CNN affiliate KITV, "We typically get more than 60,000 visitors from the greater Boston area," he said. "So, it makes it even easier for those visitors to get to the islands."

Now, the Aloha State is hoping the resumption of this route, along with the others, will help bring a much-needed boost to the economy, which heavily depends on tourism. When the Boston to Honolulu flights resume on Dec. 18, they will be offered twice a week, compared to the five flights operated weekly prior to the pandemic.

The Honolulu to New York JFK service will start again on Dec. 14, with service three times a week, while Hawaiian Airlines’ daily flights to Long Beach, California, will be back on Dec. 13.

"We're pleased with increased demand for travel to Hawai’i, and we're excited to once again offer our East Coast guests the convenience of our nonstop flights as we welcome them to the islands with new health and safety measures," Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of revenue management and network planning at Hawaiian Airlines, said in a statement.

In order to visit Hawaii, travelers must now quarantine for 14 days upon arrival or show proof of a negative COVID-19 state-approved test within 72 hours of the final leg of departure. For more information, visit the Hawaii Tourism Authority's official website.