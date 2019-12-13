This Airport Created a Christmas Tree Made Entirely of Things Confiscated by Security

Image zoom Martynas Jaugelavicius/Lithuanian Airports

Well, this is one way to trim the tree.

Christmas trees can come in all forms: There are wildly expensive trees trimmed with jewels, trees made entirely of lights, quirky trees made of flowers, and even trees made of literal trash.

So it should probably come as no surprise that you could, presumably, make an entire Christmas tree out of stuff airport security agents confiscate from travelers every day. According to Fox News, Vilnius Airport in Lithuania did exactly that.

The airport shared images of its not-so-traditional Christmas tree on LinkedIn, explaining that it was entirely made from prohibited items that were taken away from passengers’ carry-on luggage during screening.

One thing can certainly be gleaned from looking at this tree: A lot of people think they need to bring scissors with them on flights.

The tree itself is made up of not only scissors (seemingly spray painted silver to give the tree a more unified look), but also knives of every variety, including a star made of cheese knives, pocket knives and other multi-tools, box cutters, lighters, bullet cases, and other banned items. When it came to certain weapons like guns, the aviation security team created cardboard cutouts to “represent” these items.

Vilnius Airport wrote on LinkedIn that it created the tree to “send an educational message on the importance of aviation security.” Considering how many people clearly feel like they’ll need a haircut while on their trip, the tree also serves as a good visual representation of what not to bring in your carry-on.

“So if you don't want your personal, yet prohibited, belongings to land on our next year's Christmas tree - better check out the baggage requirements before you pack for your next flight,” the airport wrote on LinkedIn. “Safe travels!”

Although the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is different from the security authorities in Lithuania, many of the same items are prohibited in carry-on luggage. It’s easy to check and see what you can pack by visiting the TSA’s What Can I Bring? website