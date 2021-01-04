LAX's New COVID-19 Testing Lab Yields Test Results in 3 Hours 

Travelers can also expect the results of PCR tests within 24 hours, down from the 48-hour results, depending on their needs.

As a negative COVID-19 test has become as vital as a passport for travel these days, Los Angeles International has opened an on-site testing lab with the capability of performing rapid tests.

"As more destinations around the world integrate COVID-19 testing requirements for arriving passengers, and as passengers are choosing to take steps to monitor their health when flying, providing easy access to rapid testing is another way LAX can help bolster safe travel,” Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), said in a statement last week. "In our continuous quest to innovate and reimagine the airport experience, we partnered with the private sector to design, construct and open a first-of-its-kind on-site laboratory that will provide an accessible and affordable rapid testing solution."

The rapid COVID-19 PCR tests, yield within three to five hours. Although the results are available quickly, they meet all PCR testing requirements and can be used for entry to destinations with testing requirements, like Hawaii.

For months, travelers have been able to take a PCR test at the airport’s Terminal 2 or the Tom Bradley International Terminal. But thanks to the new lab location, result times are significantly speedier. Travelers can expect the results of regular PCR tests within 24 hours, down from the 48-hour results the airport previously offered.

Image zoom LAX onsite COVID-19 rapid testing facility. | Credit: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The lab was constructed from modular shipping containers and was built specifically for its location near Terminal 6. Visitors wait under shade coverings to complete their test at one of four open-air collection windows. The test results are sent electronically.

The lab is operated by Clarity Lab Solutions. LAX does not receive test results or personal information from customers.

Advance appointments for testing are strongly recommended and are available to book online. A standard PCR test is available for $125.

LAX is one of dozens of airports in the country where PCR testing is available on-site.