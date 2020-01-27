Lucky Traveler Wins Almost $12,000 on Las Vegas Airport Penny Slot Machine

Image zoom George Rose/Getty Images

You can win big in Las Vegas – even at the airport.

According to KLAS-TV, an affiliate of CBS News, a woman from Roseville, California managed to win almost $12,000 on the penny slot machine at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Known as Ulla T., the woman was playing the “Smokin’ Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel” machine in Concourse A, and cashed in a whopping $11,761, according to KLAS.

The McCarran Airport Twitter account tweeted a picture of Ulla and her big win. “Those must've been some lucky pennies,” the airport wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations to Ulla T. of Roseville, Calif.! She's one of the latest winners here at the airport. Ulla won $11,761 playing penny slots in the A Concourse. Those must've been some lucky pennies! 💰🎰#Winner pic.twitter.com/6v8dUd0CoE — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) January 25, 2020

McCarran International Airport is famous for having several slot machines so passengers can keep the casino fun going while waiting for a flight. It’s just one of the fun and unique airport activities travelers can enjoy across the country.

For instance, Portland International Airport has free movies for travelers on long layovers, and San Francisco International Airport offers a museum exhibit and MoMA store for art-loving passengers. Internationally, there are even more amazing airport activities, like the butterfly garden at Changi Airport in Singapore, foosball tables at Brussels Airport, and 18-hole golf putting course at Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea.

But passengers at McCarran Airport can take one more chance at hitting the jackpot, though it’s not always guaranteed. It might be a good way to spend some of your winnings, with the chance to add some more cash to your wallet. Or, it might be your last opportunity to win back what you’ve lost at the casinos during your trip.

After such a big win, we can only hope that Ulla at least got a free upgrade and some Champagne on her flight, so she can travel home in style.