LaGuardia Airport’s Newly Renovated Terminal Will Open to Travelers This Weekend

LaGuardia Airport’s new Terminal B, the latest iteration of the airport’s long-planned revamp, will open to the public this week, New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled.

The terminal, which will open on Saturday even as COVID-19 continues to impact air travel, will be used for American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Air Canada, according to Cuomo’s office. It is the latest renovation to be completed in an airport that has notoriously been made fun of throughout the years and even spoofed on in a Saturday Night Live sketch.

"The opening of the new Arrivals and Departures Hall at Terminal B is the biggest milestone to date in the transformation of LaGuardia Airport into a world-class transportation hub that is worthy of New York State," Cuomo said in a statement. "As we continue to upgrade and modernize this airport for the 21st century, this new state-of-the-art hall will offer passengers a unique travel experience with new concessions, traveler amenities and art installations by four of the world's leading artists, while increasing space for passengers to move more safely and efficiently during and after the COVID-19 pandemic."

The new terminal will include an Artificial Intelligence-based system to screen checked baggage, an automated bin system for going through security, and 17 new bathrooms with touch-free entry, sinks, and hand dryers.

Passengers waiting for a flight will be able to taste their way through the city with food from classic New York institutions, including Eli Zabar and Junior's Cheesecake.