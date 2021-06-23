Iconic NYC Restaurants and Shops Are Taking Over Amex's Laguardia Centurion Lounge

It's so cool you'll actually want to get to the airport early.

American Express is about to make New York's Laguardia Airport (LGA) the place to be for travel.

In June, the company announced plans to reopen the Centurion Lounge, which has now doubled in size with 10,000 square feet in the airport's brand-new Terminal B. The relocated lounge, the company says, "is more spacious and more convenient" than ever before. It will include new amenities like a study space designed in partnership with New York City independent bookstore McNally Jackson, custom design elements from New York-based designers, a menu curated by Wayan's Cédric Vongerichten, locally inspired beverages, and more.

Johnnie Bar Moment at New Amex Lounge at LGA Credit: Courtesy of American Express

"We've collaborated closely with local partners and small businesses to create a space that embodies some of New York City's most unique experiences," Pablo Rivero, vice president, loyalty travel experiences and benefits, shared in a statement. "With the reopening and expansion of our Centurion Lounge at LaGuardia airport, we are looking forward to having this lounge join the rest of our Centurion Network and provide eligible Card Members even more places to relax and unwind during their travels."

In the lounge, guests will get the chance to dine on delights crafted by New York City chef Cédric Vongerichten, who will continue his work as the executive chef of the lounge. The menu will include signature Centurion Lounge favorites including crispy french toast with market strawberry jam, alongside new dishes like the heirloom tomato salad with cilantro pesto and chili-lime vinaigrette.

Radiatori Pasta, Heirloom Tomato Salad with Cilantro Pesto and Chili-Lime Vinaigrette Credit: Diane Bondareff/Courtesy of American Express

Eligible Card Members will also be able to enjoy a variety of locally sourced beverages, including coffee from Brooklyn Roasting, and drinks crafted by mixologist Jim Meehan. Centurion Lounge wine director Anthony Giglio has also hand-selected wines from around the world so you can sip and savor before a flight.

Assortment of Beverages from LaGuardia Airport Centurion Lounge Credit: Diane Bondareff/Courtesy of American Express

"The American Express Centurion Lounge at LaGuardia's Terminal B opening represents another addition to the world-class experience that will characterize the new LaGuardia Airport," Rick Cotton, executive director, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said. "We are now in the final stages of the airport's top-to-bottom rebuild and we are pleased to welcome the newly rebuilt Centurion Lounge to the new 21st century LaGuardia."

But this isn't the only space American Express is working on. The company also shared its plans to open locations in London's Heathrow Airport and Washington, D.C.'s Reagan National Airport, and plans to expand its Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and San Francisco International Airport locations.