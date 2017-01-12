LaGuardia Airport

LaGuardia Airport, or LGA, is located on the northern edge of Queens in New York City. (Queens, also home to JFK, is the only borough in New York City with major airports.)  LaGuardia was New York City’s first airport, and it opened in 1939. Before then, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey alone served the region. The busiest airport in the United States without nonstop service to Europe, it’s still the least busy of New York’s three metropolitan airports. Most transcontinental flights use JFK or Newark, as there are no border control facilities at LaGuardia. But together with JFK and Newark, LaGuardia is part of the largest airport system in the United States, second in the world for passenger traffic, and first for total flight operations. In 2015, LaGuardia handled 31.4 million passengers. The same year, 129.7 million travelers used New York airports.The impetus for LaGuardia’s construction came from a mislabeled (or rather misleading) ticket. When then-mayor of New York City, Fiorello La Guardia, landed at Newark in 1933 on a TWA flight, he became incensed that his ticket said “New York.” He demanded to be taken to New York—not New Jersey. The pilot obliged, and the plane shortly afterwards landed in Brooklyn at Floyd Bennett Field (which is still used as a helicopter base by NYPD).La Guardia gave a heated, if impromptu, press conference on the subject of New York City’s lack of an airport. But Floyd Bennett, in Marine Park, Brooklyn, was farther from Manhattan than Newark, and so not an ideal location. With the backing of the Works Progress Administration, the existing Glenn H. Curtiss Airport (named after the aviation pioneer)—located on the waterfront of Flushing and Bowery Bays in East Elmhurst and bordering the neighborhoods of Astoria and Jackson Heights—would be expanded. Using landfill from Rikers, which was then a garbage dump, the airport eventually covered 680 acres. Renamed North Beach Airport when it opened in 1939, the airport earned its current name in 1953, six years after the iconic mayor, nicknamed “the Little Flower,” passed away.LaGuardia is accessible by ground transportation and MTA bus service.

Most Recent

Travelers Heading to LaGuardia Airport Can Skip the Security Line for $15
Welcome to the B-FAST lane.
Iconic NYC Restaurants and Shops Are Taking Over Amex's Laguardia Centurion Lounge
It's so cool you'll actually want to get to the airport early.
LaGuardia Airport's New Art Installation Will Turn You Into NYC Graffiti
As an ode to New York City’s former graffiti mecca, an interactive installation at LaGuardia’s Terminal B allows visitors to become part of the art.
New York Is Setting Up COVID-19 Testing Sites at JFK and LGA Airports
Gov. Cuomo announced the initiative.
NYC's LaGuardia Airport Could Be Completely Accessible by Train by 2025
Say goodbye to cabs.
Travelers to New York Who Do Not Comply With Quarantine Measures Could Face $2K Fine
To ensure travelers comply, Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent out enforcement teams who will be stationed at the state's airports.
Advertisement

More LaGuardia Airport

LaGuardia Airport’s Newly Renovated Terminal Will Open to Travelers This Weekend
The terminal will be used for American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Air Canada.
Canada Could Be JetBlue’s Next International Destination (Video)
The Airports Most Likely to Cancel Your Flight
Staffing Shortages Are Halting Flights to LaGuardia and Causing Delays Across the East Coast
New York City Airport Workers Will Soon Earn the Highest Minimum Wage in the Country
The Best and Worst Airports in North America in 2018 Ranked by Customer Satisfaction

Human Fetus Found on American Airlines Airplane

All LaGuardia Airport

The Best and Worst Airports in North America in Customer Satisfaction
Why Birds Won’t Cause Your Airplane to Crash
When It Comes to Airports, Phoenix Is the Best — and New York City Is the Worst
Mike Pence's Plane Skids Off Runway at New York City's LaGuardia
The Best and Worst Airports for Wi-Fi Access
The Golden Age of Laguardia Airport
LaGuardia Airport Renovation Could Top $5 Billion
The Best (and Worst) Airports, According to Pilots, Flight Attendants, and Travelers
$4 Billion Later, New York’s LaGuardia Airport is Still Not Going to be Good Enough
Airline Rules: Understanding the Not-So-Fine Print
Airport Spas Are Taking Pampering to New Heights
LaGuardia Closes After Plane Skids Off Runway
How I Got Over My Fear of Flying
Latest Airport Terminal Makeovers
LaGuardia’s Edgy New Restaurants
Advertisement
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com