Sharper Image sore in an airport showing interactive portrait art installation with work by Djalouz & Doudoustyleart

Sharper Image sore in an airport showing interactive portrait art installation with work by Djalouz & Doudoustyleart

LaGuardia Airport's New Art Installation Will Turn You Into NYC Graffiti

As an ode to New York City’s former graffiti mecca, an interactive installation at LaGuardia’s Terminal B allows visitors to become part of the art.