This Business Class-only Airline Is Launching Flights From NYC to Italy Just in Time for Summer Travel

Ready to book a trip to Milan? You can now fly there in style thanks to French airline La Compagnie, which is launching a new nonstop route between the Italian fashion capital and New York on April 15.

La Compagnie's small fleet of Airbus A321s offers all flat-bed business-class seats — just 76 per aircraft — at a much lower price point than many legacy carriers. Passengers are also given lounge access at their departure airport, two checked bags, free Wi-Fi onboard, and gourmet meals during the flight. Plus, all tickets are 100 percent refundable up to 24 hours before the flight.

An inflight meal onboard a La Compagnie plane Credit: Courtesy of La Compagnie

Currently, the airline flies from New York (well, technically Newark International Airport in New Jersey) to Paris year-round, with seasonal service between New York and Nice. La Compagnie also recently launched service to Tel Aviv. Milan marks the first time La Compagnie will be flying to Italy.

"We are thrilled to enter the Italian market by way of Milan. Our clientele is consistently looking for a smart, upscale, and thoughtful experience on-board La Compagnie and we are eager to attract both business and leisure travelers with this new route," La Compagnie president Christian Vernet said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. The announcement has already been met with great enthusiasm as Americans look forward to traveling to Italy once again and we are confident Italians will feel the same about our service to New York, especially as we introduce new and exciting partnerships with key Italian brands."

Those partnerships include an amenity kit featuring products by Italian skincare brand Davines and a new culinary program in collaboration with chefs Isabella Potì and Floriano Pellegrino, known for their Southern Italian restaurant in Lecce, and Lorenzo Cogo of restaurants El Coq and Dama in Venice. Organic Italian wines will also be served with meals.

Interior of a La Compagnie plane Credit: Courtesy of La Compagnie