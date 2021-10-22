This Business Class-only Airline Just Launched Luxe New Routes From NYC to Europe

Fancy a business-class flight for your next vacation? La Compagnie has you covered. The airline, a World's Best Awards winner since 2019, flies business class-only aircrafts — and while they returned to the friendly skies in June, La Compagnie has just ramped up its fall schedule.

First, the airline is upgrading its route between Newark International Airport (which services the New York City metro area) and Paris Orly Airport to daily service beginning next month, just as the United States re-opens its borders to international travelers on November 8.

Interior of a La Compagnie flight Credit: Courtesy of La Compagnie

Next, on December 4, La Compagnie will debut its newest route — a twice-weekly flight between Newark and Tel Aviv, which stops briefly in Paris. Though that route was announced this summer, pandemic-related delays have pushed back its launch. But since international travel is resuming in both the United States and Israel in the upcoming months, it's finally time for the new route to take off.

"The recent announcement from the U.S. government gives us better visibility on the resumption of activity," La Compagnie president Christian Vernet said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "The entire team at La Compagnie is prepared and ready to fully tackle this rich program that we have been keen to put in place for the past few months."

Come spring 2022, the airline will add two additional routes. It will fly direct from Newark to Milan four times a week starting April 13, 2022, and add a seasonal route from Newark to Nice three times a week from May 7, 2022, and September 27, 2022.

Inflight dinner and drink on board La Compagnie Credit: Courtesy of La Compagnie

La Compagnie flies Airbus A321neo planes configured to include just 76 lie-flat seats in a two-two configuration. Passengers are treated to a seasonal French menu by chef Christophe Langrée. On red-eyes from New York to Europe, travelers are served a light snack and a full breakfast, including a croissant by Maison Kayser made specifically for the airline, while on the Europe to New York routes, guests enjoy a four-course lunch. The flights from Tel Aviv to Paris include a full breakfast. There's a house Champagne, of course, as well as a selection of wines — and free Wi-Fi (and two checked bags) for all.

Promotional prices for both the Paris and Tel Aviv fall routes will start at $2,000 round-trip, and you can book your tickets here.