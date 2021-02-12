JSX lets you fly to Salt Lake City from Oakland or Burbank with convenient weekly flights starting at $199 one way.

You Could Take a Private Jet Ski Trip This Winter for Less Than You Think

JSX, the revolutionary hop-on jet service serving the West Coast and Texas, has added Salt Lake City to its schedule just in time for the height of ski season. Fly from private terminals and arrive in style with your rental car waiting to take you to Utah's snow-covered mountains. Another plus: skis, snowboards, and bags fly free.

Flying between private terminals on 30-seat jets provides for crowd-free, seamless transportation, saving time as well as letting travelers avoid packed planes, long security lines, and busy airline terminals. The affordable weekly round-trip flights are now available for booking online via the JSX website or the convenient JSX app, and no membership is required.

JSX makes it safe and convenient with their JSX Simpli-Fly program that includes increased aircraft and lounge sterilization, advanced HEPA air circulation, touchless check in and boarding procedures, contactless thermal temperature checks, and free inflight beverages and snacks requiring no credit card handling. In addition, with only 30 passengers maximum, there are no middle seats or overhead bins. Bags and checked items are delivered moments after arrival.

Flights from Hollywood Burbank Airport leave from the JSX Hangar at 4561 Empire Avenue in Burbank. They began on Jan. 28 and will continue through Thursday, April 18. Oakland flights will depart from 9351 Earhart Road in Oakland from Thursday, Feb. 11 through Thursday, April 18. Fares start at $199 one way.