JSX Is Finally Bringing Its Semi-private Flights to the East Coast — Here's Where You Can Fly

Attention East Coasters: semi-private jet travel is coming your way.

JSX, the hop-on jet service that's long offered flights from private terminals throughout the American West, is finally ready to introduce its service to the East Coast.

Their new routes will soon link travelers from Westchester County, New York (HPN) and Dallas' Love Field Airport (DAL) to Miami (MIA).

Flights begin Nov. 18, 2021, which is an ideal time to book a warm-weather getaway. The flights include introductory fares between Westchester County and Miami starting at $749 one-way. JSX will also offer fares between Dallas and Miami starting at $499 one-way.

"Offering customers the ability to check-in for their flights just 20 minutes before departure from spacious private terminals, JSX brings a new level of convenience and comfort to the East Coast as the only air carrier linking Westchester County and Miami International Airport, and the first carrier of its kind to connect Dallas and Miami," a spokesperson for the company shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure.

The wing of a JSX private plane Credit: Courtesy of JSX

By the way, those fares also include checked luggage (including golf bags, skis, and snowboards), onboard bar service, and complimentary travel for most pets.

"Since day one, our customers have asked JSX to serve the East Coast and I am thrilled to say that our distinctive style of flying has finally arrived. It's no secret that demand from New York and Dallas to Florida is at an all-time high, and we are delighted to bring our hop-on jet service to these vibrant markets ahead of the busy holiday season," JSX CEO Alex Wilcox shared in a statement. "The JSX experience was created for anyone who values their time, from private jet owners and first-class fliers to families and business travelers who desire a simpler, better way to travel, and we welcome them all with open arms."