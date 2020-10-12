JFK and Newark Airports Just Launched On-site Rapid COVID Testing

With travelers looking for more peace of mind as they head back to the skies, several airports are making moves to offer on-site COVID-19 testing services. The latest to join this trend towards the “new normal” are two New York area airports: John F. Kennedy International in Queens and Newark International in Newark, New Jersey.

According to TripSavvy, both airports have partnered with XpresCheck to offer rapid testing facilities that provide results in just 15 minutes. You may be familiar with sister company XpresSpa, which offers mani-pedis and massages at airports, but now the brand is taking a different approach to wellness.

“Cutting the time for results to 15 minutes or less changes the testing paradigm for travelers and airport employees, creating a series of benefits," Dr. Marcelo Venegas, an XpresCheck medical officer, said in a statement. "It means early detection results are known in time to take appropriate measures to prevent disease transmission. This is literally a shortcut to a safer environment for airport staff, travelers, and all of the communities in which they come in contact."

JFK and Newark now join a group of more than two dozen airports worldwide that offer rapid testing through XpresSpa, TripSavvy reports. "We’ve already identified 60 large hub and medium hub airports and are in advanced discussions to open additional locations," XpresSpa group CEO Doug Satzman said in a statement. "Our expansion plan includes offering a range of appropriate services and treatments too. We are proud to be playing our part in supporting the return of air travel to pre-pandemic levels by making sure both airport employees and travelers feel safe and confident when they come to the airport.”

While rapid testing may provide a sense of comfort to travelers about to hop on a plane, it’s important to note that the results it provides may not meet the entry requirements for several destinations. Many foreign countries now require PCR test results, which are typically taken via a nasal swab and can take a few days to receive results.

For more information on where Americans can travel now, including specific testing and quarantine requirements, check out our country-by-country travel guide.