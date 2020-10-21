Singapore Airlines Resuming Its Longest Flight in the World: Service Between New York and Singapore

Singapore Airlines will launch nonstop flights between New York City and Singapore in November, months after COVID-19 forced the airline to cancel its famed longest flight in the world.

Starting Nov. 9, the airline will run flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to its home city, the carrier announced, with a flight time of 18 hours and 40 minutes. The flights will operate three times each week on an Airbus A350-900 long-range aircraft with 42 Business Class seats, 24 Premium Economy seats, and 187 Economy seats.

“Operating these flights between Singapore and New York’s JFK International Airport represent an important step in the rebuilding of our global network,” Lee Lik Hsin, the executive vice president of commercial for Singapore Airlines, said in a statement. “Non-stop ultra-long services are the bedrock of our services to the key U.S. market. We will continue to ramp up existing services and reinstate other points as the demand for both passenger and cargo services return.”

The addition of the new flight route comes after Singapore Airlines — voted the World’s Best International Airline by Travel + Leisure readers for 25 years in a row — was forced to cancel its famous nonstop flight between Newark and Singapore, which first launched in October 2018. That flight was clocked in as the world’s longest at 9,534 miles earlier this year, CNN reported. The new flight route from JFK is even a bit longer: 9,536.5 miles.

But while this regular service will once again allow people to more easily cross the globe, don’t expect flocks of tourists just yet: Singapore Airlines said the flight was expected to be a mix of passenger and cargo traffic, creating the only nonstop air cargo link from the Northeast U.S. to Singapore.

Currently, travelers coming from the U.S. are not allowed to enter Singapore for tourism purposes, according to the airline, but are able to transit through the country’s Changi Airport. As of now, the carrier’s only flight to and from the U.S. is its nonstop service to Los Angeles.

Keeping safety in mind, Singapore Airlines requires all passengers to wear a mask throughout the flight and hands out personal care kits with a face mask, hand sanitizer, and a disinfectant wipe, according to the airline. In addition, headsets and headrest covers are replaced for each passenger, and linens (think pillow covers and blankets) are disinfected with high temperature washing before each flight.

While flying may be hindered right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore Airlines took advantage, turning its grounded planes into a restaurant pop-up experience, which was so popular, it sold out in just 30 minutes.