Revamped JFK Terminal 8 Will Feature High-end Lounges With a Champagne Bar, Library, More — Get a Sneak Peak

The terminal is expected to open on Dec. 1 with joint operations for both American Airlines and British Airways.

Renderings of new Terminal 8 at JFK for British Airways and American Airlines

Renderings of new Terminal 8 at JFK for British Airways and American Airlines

New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport is getting a new look later this year with a planned revamp of Terminal 8 that will feature natural wood and architectural details, high-end lounges, and more.

The Terminal 8 redesign, a $400 million investment, is expected to open on Dec. 1 with joint operations for both American Airlines and British Airways.

The two carriers, which are each Atlantic Joint Business partners and oneworld Alliance members, first broke ground on the new project in January 2020. When it's completed, the terminal will include five new widebody gates, an enhanced baggage handling system, and about 130,000 square feet of new and renovated terminal space.

In addition to new space for planes, the redesigned terminal will include a co-branded check-in area as well as several lounges. On the high end, the most exclusive lounge will feature a Champagne bar, fireside lounge, and a la carte dining room reimagining American's Flagship First Dining. Another lounge will include a wine bar, cocktail lounge, library, and buffet. And American's Flagship Lounge and Concourse B Admirals Club will be repurposed as a lounge for eligible business class customers, according to the airline.

Renderings of new Terminal 8 at JFK for British Airways and American Airlines Credit: Courtesy of British Airways

Renderings of new Terminal 8 at JFK for British Airways and American Airlines Credit: Courtesy of British Airways

"American is eager to welcome British Airways to their new home at JFK," American's Chief Customer Officer Alison Taylor said in a statement. "Their move to Terminal 8 further deepens our longstanding partnership and makes it easier than ever for customers traveling between New York and London or onward across our global networks."

Currently, Terminal 8 services American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways, and more.

As a result of the construction, American's Flagship First check-in at JFK is expected to close Feb. 1.

"John F. Kennedy International Airport continues to move toward the creation of a unified, world-class airport, and the transformation will begin with Terminal 8," Rick Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said in the statement. "The partnership between British Airways and American Airlines will provide customers with more seamless connections, new, larger light-filled concourses and top-tier amenities."