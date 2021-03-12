Jetblue Just Unveiled Massive New In-sky Suites for Transatlantic Flights

JetBlue is about to make the friendly skies a little more comfortable.

In March, the airline unveiled its reimagined version of the Mint experience, marking the airline's first complete redesign of Mint, this time for transatlantic flights.

The new Mint class aboard the airline's A321 aircraft features 24 private suites, each with its own sliding door — the ultimate in airline privacy. Each seat also comes with a custom-designed seat cushion by Tuft & Needle, which folds into a lay-flatbed so passengers can snooze from takeoff to landing.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of JetBlue

"Mint was an idea to make premium travel across the U.S. less stuffy and more affordable, and its performance has exceeded even our most optimistic expectations of going beyond New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco," Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue, shared in a statement. "It's remarkable how Mint's thoughtful design has resonated with customers as we successfully grew it to more than 30 routes. We put our heart into this redesign of Mint and were inspired by our original vision of offering customers an exceptional experience at a lower fare – which is what JetBlue is all about."

The redesign came thanks to the airline's partnership with Acumen Design Associates. According to JetBlue, the first passengers to get to fly in the all-new Mint will come with the launch on JetBlue's London flights this summer. A 16-seat layout will also debut on a limited number of flights between New York and Los Angeles in 2021.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of JetBlue

"Every inch of space anticipates customer needs," the airline added in a statement. Each suite features a tilting 17-inch Thales AVANT seatback screen, wireless charging capabilities, an integrated phone ledge, in-seat power, as well as laptop, shoe, and handbag storage.

The 16-seat layout will also come with two Mint Studio suites conceptualized by Acumen and developed in partnership with AIM Altitude. According to JetBlue, the suites offer the most space in a premium experience from any U.S. airline.

"Each aircraft will have two Mint Studios in the first row, providing ample room for working or relaxing, and featuring a 22-inch tilting Thales AVANT seatback screen, an extra side table for added productivity, and a guest seat that can accommodate an additional Mint customer during flight at cruising altitude," the airline added in a statement.

Beyond the lay-flat beds, the new Mint seats will also come with sleep amenities developed in partnership with Tuft and Needle, including a convertible blanket with a built-in foot pocket, a memory foam-lined pillow with a pillowcase, and even a matching eye mask and earplugs.