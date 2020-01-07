JetBlue's Winter Sale Will Get You to the Beach for $64

Image zoom Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

JetBlue's flash winter sale will get cold New Yorkers to a beach or Floridians to the ski slopes for as low as $64 — but the sale will only last until 11:59 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 8.

The deal is good for travel this upcoming winter, from January 21 through March 31 (with a blackout period of February 18 and 19). And the sale may prove particularly tempting for those looking to escape cold weather this season.

Chicagoans can grab a flight to Ft. Lauderdale for only $64. If you’re looking for a whole vacation package, JetBlue will get you a two-night stay with hotels and round-trip airfare for only $405 per person.

From Ft. Lauderdale, you could bounce off to more exotic locales. Flights to Quito, Ecuador are only $114. Or get to the Bahamas for only $69. Flights to San Juan and Trinidad & Tobago are only $94.

If your winter wishes veer more towards the slopes, flights from New York to Denver are available for only $84. Cross-country flights from New York to San Francisco are available for only $124. Or jet down to Turks & Caicos for a winter getaway that will only set you back $99 per flight.

JetBlue’s lowest fares — Blue Basic or Blue, depending on the route — are included in the sale. Remember that Blue Basic fares don’t include the ability to change or cancel a flight. Certain fares are restricted based on day of the week.