JetBlue's New Flight and Cruise Packages Offer Passengers Peace of Mind and Great Deals

JetBlue passengers will now be able to book their flights and cruises at the same time with the launch of "JetBlue Vacations' Flight Cruise" packages, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

The airline, which was voted the best U.S. airline in 2021 by T+L readers, will allow customers to book a cruise with Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, or Carnival Cruise Line and secure their flight and hotel room all in one place through jetbluevacations.com.

Cruise packages are available for sailings starting Nov. 1.

"Continuing to build upon the trust that JetBlue has established over the last 20 years, we want customers to book their entire trip, from flights and cruises to hotels and more, all with us," Andres Barry, the president of JetBlue Travel Products, said in a statement provided to T+L. "Handling the customer service ourselves, rather than sending them to multiple entities, allows us to go above and beyond while meeting JetBlue standards at every single touchpoint. With cruise lines increasingly beginning to sail again, we're excited to refresh our package offerings, as we continue to drive ancillaries and build our non-ticket revenue base."

Beyond convenience, the new packages also offer travelers peace of mind. If a customer's flight is delayed or canceled, JetBlue will re-book them on the next available flight or make sure they get to the next cruise port for no extra charge.

The airline will also cover up to 150% of a customer's original package price for a new JetBlue Vacations package if they completely miss a sailing because of a flight issue.

JetBlue also guarantees customers the best deal and will price match if they find a lower price for an identical vacation before or within 48 hours of the purchase.

This isn't the first time JetBlue has expanded its services this year. In August, the airline launched a new route from New York City to London, its first service to Europe. The airline has also revamped its Mint experience, complete with sliding doors and lie-flat beds.