JetBlue's Transatlantic Economy Class Is Complete With ‘Farm to In-Flight’ Meals, Unlimited Wi-Fi, More

The airline has partnered with New York-based Dig for delicious dining options on flights to London.

JetBlue is taking farm-to-table dining to new heights — and letting economy passengers get in on the delicious fun — revealing its freshly-sourced menu and other perks of its soon-to-launch transatlantic flights to London.

The airline has partnered with New York-based Dig for "farm to in-flight seat table" meals, featuring dishes like decadent mac and cheese, spiced eggplant over coconut cauliflower quinoa, and heirloom tomato salad from Dig Acres in upstate New York in a build-your-own meal concept that lets passengers mix and match, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure on Tuesday.

Those who get hungry between meals can pick from the self-serve snack basket (similar to what JetBlue offers on its other flights), and kick back with a complimentary glass of wine or cocktail.

JetBlue Dig Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of JetBlue

All meals will be served in reusable containers with cutlery made from a natural polymer, according to the company.

"Customers shouldn't have to compromise on the experience," Jayne O'Brien, the head of marketing and loyalty at JetBlue, told T+L. " We've got a record of going into a new market with a great experience, driving more demand, and also driving the fares down. That's what we aim to do."

JetBlue Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of JetBlue

While customers can use their 10.1-inch seatback screen to order their meals, it does so much more than that. Play live sports or news at 35,000 feet, binge your favorite HBO shows (Game of Thrones anyone?), or use your own personal device to access unlimited free WiFi on multiple devices, all available in Core, JetBlue's version of economy.

"We tried to design things around how you behave when you're at home, in terms of your entertainment in particular, and in terms of multitasking," O'Brien said.

Binging needs comfort and JetBlue has that covered with 32 inches of pitch and 18.4 inch-wide seats. Customers can choose to sit in the company's "Even More Space" seats for up to six more inches of legroom.

The overhead bins are large too, accommodating eight full-size carry-on bags per bin, enough for at least one full-size bag per customer, according to JetBlue.

The reveal of JetBlue's Core amenities comes weeks after the airline detailed its reimagined Mint class, featuring enviable private suites with large lie-flat beds and memory foam-lined pillows. Each transatlantic flight to London later this year on the Airbus A321 Long Range single-aisle aircraft will include 24 Mint suites, including two studios, 24 Even More Space seats, and 90 Core seats.