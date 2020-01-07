This Cute (and Tasty) Wine Brand Is Bringing Its Colorful Cans to JetBlue Flights

Image zoom Courtesy of Archer Roose

Wine lovers, prepare your tastebuds for takeoff.

JetBlue is teaming up with Archer Roose Collective to bring passengers one of the brand’s unique canned wines on their flights.

Starting Jan. 1, travelers will be able to order Archer Roose’s Chilean Sauvignon Blanc on all flights nationwide, making it the first-ever canned wine to be served in flight by JetBlue. The airline also recently partnered with canned hard seltzer company Truly back in November, so it’s safe to say that if you want a nice, boozy refreshment on a JetBlue flight, you’re now guaranteed to get something delicious and affordable.

The airline will transition its wine menu from the bright and crisp white wine to Archer Roose’s Provence Rosé in late spring of 2020, just in time for JetBlue passengers to “rosé all day” throughout summer.

Archer Roose is a Boston-based wine company that is dedicated to offering customers quality wines from some of the best wine regions in the world while also making their products affordable. The adorable, colorful cans (which are eco-friendly and made from recycled aluminum) also make these wines extra accessible and easy to drink.

“We are thrilled to be partnered with JetBlue who have consistently demonstrated a dedication to bringing their customers a premium experience at an accessible price point which is core to Archer Roose’s values,” said Marian Leitner, co-founder, and CEO at Archer Roose, in a statement. “With their support of the can format they’ve shown their desire to be sustainable in every area of their offerings.”

Archer Roose Sauvignon Blanc is currently available on all flights for $8 per can. To learn more about the wine company’s different offerings, visit the Archer Roose website.