JetBlue Unveils Epic Suites for Mint Passengers

JetBlue's revamped Mint experience will have passengers flying in style — and privacy.

Passengers will find the new suites, aboard JetBlue's hotly-anticipated transatlantic flights — complete with sliding doors — to London this summer.

The new Mint suites will feature a 17-inch seatback screen, wireless charging capabilities, a phone ledge, in-seat power, and storage space for laptops, shoes, and handbags. And when it comes to napping, passengers will have the ability to comfortably recline in their seats developed by mattress company Tuft & Needle. Passengers will also receive sleep amenities like a convertible blanket, memory foam pillow, eye mask, and earplugs — perfect for getting a few hours of shut-eye before waking up in a new continent.

In total there are 24 suites on an aircraft with the first two suites boasting a little extra luxury. Known as Studios, this option is complete with the biggest lie-flat bed of any U.S. carrier, a 22-inch tilting seatback screen, an extra side table, and a guest seat for a fellow Mint passenger.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of JetBlue

"Mint was an idea to make premium travel across the U.S. less stuffy and more affordable, and its performance has exceeded even our most optimistic expectations of going beyond New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco," Joanna Geraghty, the airline's president and chief operating officer, said in a statement on Monday. "We put our heart into this redesign of Mint and were inspired by our original vision of offering customers an exceptional experience at a lower fare – which is what JetBlue is all about,"

Passengers will also notice new touches throughout their flight like mood lighting and new detailing on fixtures like lampshades and tabletops.

Later this year, a new 16-seat Mint layout will also debut on flights between New York and Los Angeles.

The Mint revamp was initially announced in November, with the introduction of new amenities and dining options for passengers. At the time, Elizabeth Windram, JetBlue's VP of marketing, told Travel Leisure that the airline was "really inspired by the idea that travel does not have to be draining. It doesn't have to mean that you arrive feeling tired, or you get a cold, or you have a backache."