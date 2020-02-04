JetBlue Is Offering Winter Getaway Flights for Only $59 This Week

Image zoom NurPhoto/Getty

We’ve still got weeks and weeks of winter left, but it’s not too late to shake things up and get out of town. If you’re looking for a winter getaway, JetBlue is having a sale on airfare this week that will get you out of your winter blues until spring officially arrives.

The sale is valid until Thursday, Feb. 6, on travel from Feb. 18 through March 18, with flights starting at just $59. For the lowest available airfare, check Tuesday and Wednesday flights.

For example, New Yorkers can escape to Tampa for just $59. From Chicago, you can jet down to the Bahamas for only $110. And folks flying from Atlanta can reach San Juan, Puerto Rico, for $96. Whether you’re interested in a winter ski trip or prefer to escape the season and tan on a beach, there’s a deal for you.

If you prefer to book your flight with points, JetBlue is offering deals starting at 3,400 points.

The fares don’t include checked baggage. And if you book JetBlue’s Blue Basic fare, you’ll only be able to change or cancel your reservation within 24 hours of booking.

For more information or to book your flight, visit the JetBlue website.