The airline’s inaugural flight to London is its first venture into Europe, and they did it with a brand new, fully loaded fleet.

I Was on JetBlue's First Flight to London — Here's What It Was Like

JetBlue has officially jumped the pond, expanding into Europe with the launch of its new New York City to London route this week, and they're doing so with a brand-new fleet. We got a first-hand look as to what travelers can expect the next time they head to London with JetBlue.

In celebration of the inaugural flight, which took to the skies on Aug. 11, the company debuted a new range of planes that are all decked out with premium offerings. Travelers who are used to flying with JetBlue will be pleasantly surprised with their Mint Studios and Suites, which all offer a host of amenities — namely, significant space and impressive dining options (something we all know is hard to come by on an airplane).

The airline currently services over 100 destinations across the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean, but had yet to service Europe — that is, until now. And earlier this year, the airline overhauled their first-class offering with the debut of the new Mint — offering private "cabins" with ample space.

Seats on the transatlantic mint studio Credit: Courtesy of JetBlue Airways

But the expanded route isn't a one-off, as JetBlue has ordered 26 aircrafts for their continued expansion plan into Europe, which is to come over the next few years. And the first to be delivered was the Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) that takes travelers from New York's John F. Kennedy Airport to London Heathrow.

Aerial view of the seats on the transatlantic mint studio Credit: Courtesy of JetBlue Airways

The aircraft was specifically designed to enhance customer experience on the long route and comes with all the luxuries of the company's Mint line of premium service. The two Mint Studios on board offer lie-flat beds by Tuft & Needle, a set of pajamas (for those taking the red eye), a number of storage options, a 17-inch TV (the largest on any U.S. carrier), and a retractable door for extra privacy. There are 22 Mint Suites on the aircraft, offering the same amenities, just a bit less space and minus the pajamas. Even the 114 economy seats on board offer more legroom (up to five inches) than most transcontinental aircrafts.

Lying back seats on the transatlantic mint studio Credit: Courtesy of JetBlue Airways

In terms of entertainment, guests have their pick of an assortment of shows and movies from Showtime and HBO, a curated selection of London-centric movies, and a handful of games. And for dining, the airline partnered with the New York City-based restaurant Pasquale Jones to curate its menu for those traveling in Mint, while those traveling in economy get to choose from a menu set by another New York City favorite, Dig Inn.