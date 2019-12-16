Canada Could Be JetBlue’s Next International Destination (Video)

JetBlue Airways could be expanding into the Great North.

In a filing last week, the airline said it was “considering” adding service to Canada, according to The Points Guy, after Canadian airline WestJet has proposed a partnership with Delta Air Lines.

While Delta claimed the deal would decrease competition at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, airlines including JetBlue, Southwest and Alaska Airlines filed with the Department of Transportation (DOT), pushing the organizer to place conditions on the partnership.

The airlines are petitioning for the DOT to rule against an exclusive WestJet/Delta partnership. However, Delta and WestJet say that the partnership could open up six new routes, including Chicago to Toronto, FlightGlobal reported.

The filing did not contain any further information about JetBlue’s interest in Canada so we don’t know to where or when the airline would fly.

The DOT has given airlines until December 23 to reply to JetBlue’s filing. After that time, they will make a decision about the proposed partnership at LaGuardia, which could affect JetBlue’s (potential) expansion into Canada.

Canada would not be the first international expansion for JetBlue.

Earlier this year, the airline announced its transatlantic service to London (from the east coast) would begin in 2021. And this month, JetBlue announced its longest flight: a 6.5-hour trip from New York City to Guayaquil, Ecuador, known as the “gateway to the Galapagos.”