Jetblue Has Buy-one-get-one Flights Right Now — but You Have to Act Fast

It’s no secret that people are aching to travel again as the coronavirus lockdowns ease across the country.

If you’re one of those people who are hoping to plan a getaway this fall and winter, JetBlue Vacations is making travel a lot easier with a new buy-one-get-one free sale.

Travelers who book one round-trip flight by Monday, July 27, will be able to enjoy a second round-trip flight for free when they book their flights and hotels together. So you and your partner, best friend, or relative can afford a sweet trip together for the price of one.

Naturally, many people out there are apprehensive about traveling this summer as the pandemic continues worldwide. Luckily, travel days for this buy-one-get-one free deal range between Sept. 8, 2020 and Feb. 10, 2021, with blackout dates between Nov. 19 and Nov. 30, 2020 and between Dec. 18, 2020 and Jan. 4, 2021.

These deals also have a minimum of a three nights stay in your hotel and a minimum of two people per room.

Some of the featured hotels that you can book include luxurious stays at top resorts and hotels in Mexico, the Caribbean, Las Vegas, and more. Hotels include the Caribe Hilton in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort in Orlando, Florida; the Holiday Inn Resort and Casino in Palm Beach, Aruba' Dreams Punta Cana hotel; and more.

Naturally, the coronavirus pandemic will affect travel way beyond lockdowns and self-quarantine orders, so travelers should definitely be aware of certain travel restrictions that may still be in effect before they reach their destinations, including any travel bans, safety guidelines, or policies for tourists — especially for travelers planning to go outside of the continental U.S.

But if your wanderlust is in need of some quenching, at least you can do it without hurting your wallet with this deal.