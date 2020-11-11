JetBlue Is Offering At-home Covid Tests for Seamless Travel to Aruba

The tests will help travelers meet Aruba's testing requirements necessary to enter the country.

JetBlue is finding a way to let you escape the bitter cold this winter.

Airlines and airports are implementing more ways to get the travel industry back on track. Strict lockdowns and quarantine rules have certainly put a damper on taking a fall or winter trip, but JetBlue has announced that it is partnering with Aruba to let people enjoy some Caribbean sunshine again.

According to a statement from JetBlue, the airline is teaming up with Vault, a COVID-19 rapid-testing laboratory, to allow seamless travel to Aruba. The Caribbean nation will be allowing passengers to take Vault’s at-home rapid saliva test prior to traveling there. The country has required a negative PCR test for all travelers since it opened to tourists, but this is just one way to make the procedure even more seamless.

Image zoom Credit: Ultima_Gaina/Getty

“Reliable, accurate, and convenient testing is a vital key to safely resuming leisure travel and invigorating the economy,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue, in a statement. “With a long history of promoting seamless travel, we are grateful to the Aruban Tourism Authority and the Aruban government for recognizing our partner, Vault, as an easy way for JetBlue customers to meet Aruba’s testing requirements.”

The at-home test involves taking a sample of your saliva while video chatting with a test supervisor online, in order to help ensure accuracy. After the test is done, it will be overnighted to a laboratory to process within 72 hours, according to the statement from JetBlue.

JetBlue’s partnership with Aruba also means that passengers who purchase a JetBlue Vacations package to the country will also get the “Insider Experience,” which includes free airport transfers and a local guide to help enhance their stay, at no extra charge.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the JetBlue website or the Aruba Tourism Authority.