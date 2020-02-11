You Can Book One-way Flights as Low as $20 on JetBlue for Its Birthday Celebration Sale — but You Have to Act Fast

Image zoom NurPhoto/Getty

JetBlue has been offering those iconic Terra potato chips for years. Now, the airline is celebrating 20 years in the business by presenting customers with a blowout sale featuring one-way flights as low as $20.

The "20 Years Just Flew By" Sale is JetBlue’s way of wishing itself a happy birthday — and giving passengers the chance to explore some of the best destinations throughout the U.S. as well as sunny vacation spots like the Bahamas.

And even though this sale is to be enjoyed by the carrier's customers, the milestone holds a special place in the hearts of employees.

“Twenty years ago, no one believed a start-up airline would survive, but thanks to our incredible crewmembers and customers, we proved the skeptics wrong,” Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue told Travel + Leisure. “We want to celebrate this very special birthday with all of our customers who love the great service and low fares that make JetBlue different than every other airline.”

And the celebrations continued on social media.

“Happy 20th birthday to us!” the airline tweeted on Tuesday along with side-by-side photos of its planes in 2000 and 2020.

“20 years later, still as fly as ever,” JetBlue added in a separate tweet.

The sale, which is valid from Feb. 19 through June 17, offers more than a dozen one-way flights starting at only $20, including from New York’s JFK Airport to Syracuse; Las Vegas to Long Beach, California; Orlando, Florida to Atlanta; and San Juan, Puerto Rico to St. Thomas.

For just a little more money, New Yorkers can head to Charleston (voted the best city in the country for seven years in a row by Travel + Leisure readers) for some southern charm, beautiful homes, and amazing food (think butter biscuits topped with pimento cheese at Callie's Hot Little Biscuit). One-way flights from JFK to Charleston start at only $54.

Passengers in the tri-state area looking for a warm getaway should head to Nassau in the Bahamas — one-way flights from JFK to the island paradise start at $114. There, travelers can soak in the sun while sitting on one of the pristine beaches or relax with a yoga class (you can even do yoga with flamingos at one resort).

And on the other side of the country, Los Angeles residents can plan a weekend getaway to New York City with flights from LAX to JFK starting at only $164 one-way.

Travel for the sale must be booked by Feb. 12, and several blackout dates apply: March 18 to March 31, and April 14 to April 21. The sale fares are for the lowest available price on the flight.