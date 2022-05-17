This JetBlue Sale Is Offering Up to $600 Off Your Next Vacation — but You'll Have to Book Fast

JetBlue is ready for summer with a host of deals helping travelers save up to $600 when booking through its trip-planning platform, JetBlue Vacations.

The sale allows travelers to combine roundtrip flights and hotel or flight and cruises to save between $50 and $600 depending on how much they spend from now until May 23. The sale is applicable for travel starting May 28 to April 22, 2023.

For travelers looking for a little bit of inspiration, JetBlue Vacations has every step of planning covered.

Featured trips to Orlando start at just $262 per person for flights and hotels, plus JetBlue is offering three days' worth of Universal Studios tickets for the price of two when booked together with a roundtrip flight and hotel package.

If beaches are more your speed, JetBlue has a trip in mind. Packages to Aruba start at $485 per person and come with their own host of deals if booked by Dec. 31, for travel through March 31, 2023. Included in JetBlue Vacations packages to Aruba are free ground transfers, in-destination support, and 24/7 concierge services.

For those looking to take advantage of a cruise deal with roundtrip airfare, JetBlue Vacations has 3-night cruises from Miami to the Bahamas starting at $292 per person on Carnival, or a 5-night Western Caribbean cruise leaving from Tampa for $562 per person. JetBlue also has bundle options for those wanting to add an extra night in a hotel.

Regardless of the destination, the promo code is where the savings come in. Travelers who spend $500 or more on their bundled vacation can save $50 with the code GETAWAY50, while those who spend $2,000 or more can save $200 with the code GETAWAY200. Travelers spending a bit more at $4,000 or more will save $400 with the code GETAWAY400, and finally spending upwards of $6,000 will save travelers $600 with the code GETAWAY600.