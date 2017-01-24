JetBlue

The fifth largest airline in the United States, JetBlue—founded in 1998—is headquartered in Long Island City, Queens. With its primary base at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport, it operates frequent flights in and out of Fort Lauderdale, Boston, San Juan, and Orlando. JetBlue flies to 93 destinations across the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America, including Aruba, the Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Grenada, Jamaica, Peru, Saint Maarten, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago. In 2015 alone, JetBlue carried over 35 million passengers and operated 900 flights per day.

JetBlue's Cyber Monday Sale Has Flights up to $100 Off — but You Have to Act Fast
Travelers can take advantage of $100 off a round trip flight when they book by Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
American Airlines Launches New Class of Cabin Service
The launch of Main Select fares comes after the airline partnered with JetBlue for more flight itineraries and perks for passengers.
JetBlue's 'Monster Sale' Has $31 Flights to Las Vegas, Miami, Puerto Rico, and More
This scary-good sale is the best way to celebrate Halloween — but you'll have to book fast.
JetBlue's New Flight and Cruise Packages Offer Passengers Peace of Mind and Great Deals
The airline launched vacation packages with Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, and Carnival.
JetBlue Is Having a Sale With Fares Starting As Low As $39 Each Way — Here's How to Book
The sale is valid through Sept. 16 at 11:59 pm ET.
JetBlue Is the Best U.S. Airline in 2021, According to T+L Readers — Here's Why
When it comes to pandemic travel, JetBlue stands out.
I Was on JetBlue's First Flight to London — Here's What It Was Like
The airline’s inaugural flight to London is its first venture into Europe, and they did it with a brand new, fully loaded fleet.
What to Know Before Flying JetBlue, According to Passenger Reviews
Here's everything you need to know before you book your flight, according to JetBlue reviews.
JetBlue Is Celebrating NYC With $49 Flights and Local Deals This Summer
JetBlue's Latest Sale Offers $300 Off Your Next Vacation — but You Have to Act Fast
A Breakdown of Every Major U.S. Airline's Face Mask Policy
JetBlue's Transatlantic Economy Class Is Complete With ‘Farm to In-Flight’ Meals, Unlimited Wi-Fi, More

Jetblue Just Unveiled Massive New In-sky Suites for Transatlantic Flights

It's time to hit the snooze button at 30,000 feet.

JetBlue Launches Winter Sale With One-way Fares From $59
JetBlue Announces New Routes to Florida and Latin America for 2021
JetBlue Will 'Phase Out' Blocking of Middle Seats As Holiday Travel Approaches, President Confirms
JetBlue Is Offering At-home Covid Tests for Seamless Travel to Aruba
Jetblue and Southwest Have Incredible Sales With Flights Starting at $49 — but You Have to Act Fast
Jetblue's Fall Flash Sale Has Flights for $20 — but You Have to Act Fast
JetBlue Is Testing a Giant UV Light Machine That Could Disinfect Plane Cabins in Under 10 Minutes
Jetblue Has Buy-one-get-one Flights Right Now — but You Have to Act Fast
JetBlue and American Will Now Sell Tickets to Each Other’s Flights in New Partnership
JetBlue to Require All Passengers to Wear Face Masks on Flights (Video)
JetBlue Extends Flash Sale With Flights As Low As $39 (Video)
You Can Book One-way Flights as Low as $20 on JetBlue for Its Birthday Celebration Sale — but You Have to Act Fast
JetBlue Is Offering Winter Getaway Flights for Only $59 This Week (Video)
JetBlue Ready to Send New Yorkers to French Paradise of Guadeloupe (Video)
JetBlue Has a Ridiculous Sale Happening This Week With $49 Flights (Video)
JetBlue's Big Winter Sale Includes Fares As Low As $44 (Video)
JetBlue's Winter Sale Will Get You to the Beach for $64
This Cute (and Tasty) Wine Brand Is Bringing Its Colorful Cans to JetBlue Flights (Video)
JetBlue Just Announced Major Plans to Combat Climate Change (Video)
JetBlue Releases Airport-themed ASMR Video to Relax Passengers — Just in Time for Holiday Travel
JetBlue's 2-day Flight Sale Has Deals for As Low As $44 Starting Today (Video)
Canada Could Be JetBlue’s Next International Destination (Video)
These Are the Most Watched In-flight Movies on U.S. Airlines In 2019, Report Shows
A J.Lo Super-fan Convinced a JetBlue Crew Member to Make a Special Announcement Urging the Entire Plane to Watch 'Hustlers'
The Internet Is Roasting JetBlue for Their Security Question Asking Passengers to Pick Their Favorite Child
