Hawaiian Airlines Is Encouraging Responsible Travel to the Islands With New In-flight Video

Hawaiian Airlines is encouraging people to travel responsibly in Hawaii in a new video the carrier will play before landing in the island paradise.

The video, which runs for five minutes, asks visitors to "Travel Pono," or "explore with care" as they land on one of the state's islands, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The message is woven in with gorgeous views of the mountains, deep blue water, and amazing wildlife that make Hawaii such a unique and special destination.

In the video, Hawaiian Airlines crew members, including a pilot and flight attendant, share ways to tread lightly on the islands, offering tips like carrying your own trash, keeping your distance from wildlife (ignoring this one can lead to hefty fines), and using a reef-safe sunscreen.

Hawaiian Airlines Video

"We've served as Hawai'i's hometown carrier for over nine decades, and as residents of this special place, we are proud to welcome our guests with valuable information that will enrich their experience on the islands while helping protect Hawai'i's natural resources and our way of life," Avi Mannis, the senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines, said in a statement shared with T+L. "Over the last month we have heard from our community and employees calling for a video like this, and we listened."

The video will be shown on the in-flight entertainment system of the airline's Airbus A330 and on the wireless streaming function for personal devices on its Airbus A321neo.

Additionally, Hawaii has placed capacity restrictions on restaurants, bars, and gatherings, and Gov. David Ige has asked travelers to "restrict and curtail travel" to the islands amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.