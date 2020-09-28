Hawaiian Airlines to Offer Passengers Drive-thru COVID-19 Tests Before Travel

Hawaiian Airlines will allow travelers to get tested for COVID-19 before their flights by setting up several drive-thru testing options near mainland airports.

The new program will give passengers the option of getting a PCR test either within 36 hours of their flight or on the same day. Initially, testing will be available near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

“As Hawai’i’s leading airline, it is critical to ensure that access to testing does not impede travel to Hawai‘i, for visitors or our kama‘āina (residents),” Avi Mannis, the senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines, said in a statement. “Our testing option will offer Los Angeles and Bay Area travelers superior value and we look forward to expanding the program and bringing additional choices to more of our gateway cities as we welcome guests back with our industry-leading Hawaiian hospitality, while keeping our community safe.”

The move comes as Hawaii prepares to allow travelers to bypass its mandatory quarantine rules starting Oct. 15 if they provide a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours of their arrival in the state.

The testing, which is done in partnership with Worksite Labs, will cost $90 to get results within 36 hours and $150 to get results on the same day of travel.

In addition to the test, visitors to Hawaii — which happens to be the happiest state in the country for 2020 — have to complete a health form. Hawaiian Airlines also requires passengers to wear a mask while onboard and fill out a health acknowledgment form confirming they haven’t been recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and aren’t experiencing any symptoms of the virus.

Hawaiian Airlines isn’t alone in offering travelers headed to the Aloha State pre-travel testing options. United Airlines will give passengers traveling from San Francisco to Hawaii the option of taking either a rapid test at the airport or a self-collected, mail-in test starting Oct. 15.

German airline Lufthansa has a similar program in the works with plans to make rapid antigen tests available to passengers in October as well.