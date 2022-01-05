Get Major Discounts on Flights to the Maldives, Cape Town, and More With Qatar's 25th Anniversary Sale

Qatar Airways is turning 25 and is celebrating its big anniversary with a major sale that will have travelers excited to traverse the globe in style.

Those looking to get in on the deal will book a 2022 vacation with flights starting at only $625 roundtrip in economy and $2,260 in business class, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. To take advantage, travelers must book by Jan. 10 and travel by Oct. 31.

"The past 25 years in service is a testament to our 25 years of innovation," Craig Thomas, Vice President of Sales Americas, told T+L. We are proud to be an airline travelers can rely on to deliver an unforgettable travel experience, with the highest health and safety standards for our passengers and Cabin Crew.

Those looking to go all out can book a trip in one of the airline's Qsuites — voted the best business class in the world in 2021 — complete with sliding doors for privacy (and social distancing), on-demand dining, and turn down service for the lie-flat beds.

In addition to the sale, Qatar is celebrating its anniversary by giving travelers 2,500 bonus Qmiles if they sign up for the airline's Privilege Club with the promo code "FLYQR22."

Ahead of its anniversary, Qatar introduced new fare classes last year, giving customers more cost flexibility. The airline's new unbundled Economy Lite and Business Lite fares put Qatar more in line with the "basic economy" option many U.S. airlines offer, but still come with perks like free checked baggage.