Start Packing Lighter If You're Flying Frontier — the Airline Just Reduced Its Weight Limit for Checked Bags

Frontier Airlines is reducing its weight limit for check bags starting next month, a protocol that the airline attributes to its effort to go green.

Starting March 1, Frontier will limit checked bags to a maximum of 40 pounds — 10 pounds less than the carrier currently allows — for tickets purchased on or after Jan. 18, according to the airline.

"Reducing the maximum allowable weight for a standard checked bag encourages customers to avoid overpacking, which helps reduce overall aircraft weight and conserve fuel, in keeping with the mission of America's Greenest Airline," a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines told Travel + Leisure.

Passengers on Frontier may bring one personal item with them free of charge, but must pay for both carry-on bags and checked luggage. Carry-on bags can weigh up to 35 pounds.

Frontier currently charges $75 per bag, per flight for overweight checked bags that weigh up to 100 pounds. After March 1, the airline will charge $50 for bags that weigh 41 to 50 pounds, and charge $100 for bags that weigh between 51 and 100 pounds. The airline will not accept bags that weigh over 100 pounds.

Frontier's new policy is in line with fellow low-cost carriers Spirit Airlines and Allegiant, which both limit checked luggage to 40 pounds.

On the opposite end of the spectrum sits Delta Air Lines, which is testing a pilot program in Boston, allowing customers to check their carry-on bags for free in an effort to speed up the boarding process, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed to T+L.

"Just as we've tested other airport experience modifications over the years, we are conducting a month-long test on select flights from Boston starting the week of Jan. 31, 2022," he said. "Select customers who have shared contact information with Delta will receive a text message before arriving at the airport with a proactive offer to check their carry-on bags. Customers will not be required to pay any additional bag fees associated with checking the carry-on bag."