This Airline Is Finally Returning Service to Delaware

Frontier Airlines is making Delaware the state to be in for 2020.

On Tuesday, the Denver-based airline announced it will bring back service to Wilmington's New Castle Airport (ILG). Its return will include nonstop service to Orlando starting in May. The start date, Frontier explained, was a strategic decision to ensure ample flights for the summer travel season.

“We’re thrilled to bring our unique brand of low fares and friendly service to Wilmington – New Castle Airport and offer the only commercial service from Delaware,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial operations for Frontier Airlines, shared in a statement. “We recognize the demand for affordable air travel in Delaware and are happy to offer nonstop flights to Orlando this summer, making trips to the most popular leisure destination in the U.S. even more convenient and attractive.”

Executives aren’t the only ones excited for the airline’s return, though.

“We’re pleased to welcome Frontier back to the state of Delaware and the Wilmington – New Castle Airport,” governor John Carney shared in a statement. “We’ve made significant infrastructure investments at the airport, and Frontier’s return will give Delawareans and travelers in the region a low-cost, convenient way to travel with their families.”

And it’s not just those living in Delaware who will benefit from the new service. As Thomas J. Cook, executive director of the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA), operators of New Castle Airport, pointed out, the airport is ideally located at the midway point between Philadelphia and Baltimore, meaning frequent fliers will now have the choice of flying out of a smaller, less crowded airport. “We want to be the airport of choice for people in Delaware, South Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland who seek both low fares and a convenient airport experience,” said Cook.

In honor of the new route, and to get people flying in and out of Delaware again, the airline is offering one-way fares from Delaware to Orlando for as low as $29, available now at FlyFrontier.com.