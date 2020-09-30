What’s in a name? If you happen to bear the first or last name of the Florida city, Frontier Airlines will give you a $250 voucher to fly there on select dates in October.

If Your First or Last Name Is Orlando, You Can Fly to Florida for Free

The name Orlando means famous land, according to SheKnows — and now people with the moniker can fly to their namesake city in Florida for free.

As part of a promotion with Visit Orlando, Frontier Airlines is offering anyone with the first or last name of Orlando a $250 travel voucher for a free flight to Orlando International Airport between Oct. 13 and 20. But they must fill out this form and claim the voucher by Oct. 5.

But changing your name on your online profile won’t do the trick. After completing the form, the airline will be in touch to see if you’re a true Orlando by confirming eligibility. If your name checks out, then they will send the voucher.

The hope of the promotion is to encourage more people to visit the central Florida city. “Plus, we can’t wait to welcome all the folks named Orlando on flights to their namesake destination,” Frontier Airlines’ Tyri Squyres said.

Even if your name isn’t Orlando, there’s still something in it for you. The low-cost carrier has launched a sale on flights to the Florida airport, with one-way fares starting at $39 on select dates from select airports.

Plus, you can still enter a contest to win a package with four round-trip tickets to Orlando on Frontier Airlines, a four-night stay at a Wyndham Orlando Resort, rental car with Enterprise for the duration, and passes to include Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Orlando, Icon Park, and TopGolf Orlando.