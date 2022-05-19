Flight Attendant Helps Passenger Deliver Baby During Frontier Airlines Flight

And the newborn's middle name is Sky, of course.

A Frontier Airlines flight attendant helped deliver a baby mid-flight, taking quick action to make sure everyone made it off the plane safely.

The mother went into labor on a recent flight from Denver International Airport to Orlando International Airport, according to the airline. That's when flight attendant Diana Giraldo jumped into action, bringing the mom into the back lavatory to help her give birth up in the air.

Captain Chris Nye called Giraldo's actions "exemplary" as she assisted with the birth while he worked on diverting the plane.

"The whole crew really did a great job," Nye said in a statement. "I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion. Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us. This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft!"

The mother opted to honor her less-than-typical delivery by naming the newborn's middle name "Sky," according to Frontier.

The airline said the birth was extra special since the delivery took place on a plane featuring images of mother and daughter wolves on the tail.

Giving birth on a plane isn't exactly an everyday occurrence, but it does happen semi-regularly. In September, a woman gave birth to a healthy baby boy mid-flight on her way from Istanbul to Chicago on Turkish Airlines; and in April 2021, a woman gave birth after going into preterm labor on a Delta Air Lines flight from Utah to Hawaii with the help of three NICU nurses who happened to be on board.

It's also not the first time something was named to honor the experience: In February 2019, JetBlue named a plane in honor of a baby boy who was born on one of its flights heading from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.