This Airline Just Launched a Speed Dating Flight to Nowhere

Looking for love in all the wrong places? You may want to try seeking that someone special at 30,000 feet.

EVA Airways, one of the largest airlines in Taiwan, is launching a new flight to nowhere program with loved-up passengers in mind. According to CNN, the airline is partnering with Mobius, a travel experience company, on a new program, "Fly! Love is in the Air." The flights, the airline explained, are explicitly for singles looking for their perfect match and will take off on Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day.

"Because of Covid-19, EVA Air has been organizing ‘faux travel’ experiences to fulfill people's desire for travel,” Chiang Tsung-Wei, the spokesperson for You and Me, the speed dating arm of Mobius, shared with CNN Travel. “When single men and women travel, apart from enjoying the fun in travel, they may wish to meet someone — like a scene in a romantic movie.”

The New York Post additionally reported, each flight will take off from Taoyuan International Airport in Taipei. It will then circle around in Taiwan’s airspace for several hours, including making passes over the island nation’s east coast during the daytime flights, and over the western shore at night.

On board, passengers will be assigned seats by a random draw. Passengers will then have the chance to switch seats and mingle with other singles throughout the flight. Also, while on board, the singles will be served tasty snacks prepared by Michelin-starred chef Motokazu Nakamura.

The cost of the flight is $295 per person. To take part in the flight, would-be passengers must first apply. Men must be between the ages of 28 and 38, and women between 24 and 35. All passengers must also hold a university degree and be a Taiwanese citizen. CNN noted that this very small age range (and age difference) caused quite a bit of backlash online. However, the airline explained it’s all a part of the plan.

"From different surveys we have done, most of the male participants would like to meet women younger than them while female participants would like to meet men older than them. That's why there is a different age criteria for the event," Chiang said, adding, "But You and Me have organized different dating events that cater to different age groups."

Ready for love in the air? Apply here.