It was filmed on location at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Airways May Have Just Made One of the World’s Most Beautiful Safety Videos

Etihad Airways revamped its safety video not only to include new COVID-19 precautions but with stunning scenes of the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

"Our safety video needed a refresh including the safety messaging requirements due to Covid," Etihad's executive director of guest experience brand and marketing, Terry Daly, said in a statement on Tuesday. "This new video goes beyond its main purpose of educating guests about essential safety information, it also reflects our brand and personality, while leveraging the very best of our beautiful home, Abu Dhabi."

The video, filmed entirely at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, which opened to the public in 2017 after 10 years of construction, has updated precautions like wearing face masks and also includes traditional safety protocol like wearing seatbelts and instructions regarding emergency exits.

The art museum was built to be equally as stunning (if not more so) than its collection of art, with the video showing off the best of the attraction, including its city views and water features. It's the largest museum in the Arabian peninsula.

The video is complete with mix of both Emirati and international instruments and arrangements and will roll out through the airline's fleet beginning in April.

Earlier this year, Etihad became the first airline in the world to operate flights with entirely-vaccinated cabin crew and pilots. A pre-boarding COVID-19 test is now mandatory for all passengers.

Safety videos urging mask-wearing and social distancing aren't too new in the era of COVID-19 travel. Alaska Airlines debuted their "Safety Dance" video in December, reminding passengers to mask up all while dancing to a parody of a 1980's song with the same name.