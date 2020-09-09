Etihad Airways to Cover Medical Costs, Provide Free Insurance to Passengers If They Contract COVID-19

United Arab Emirates' Etihad Airways will offer free insurance for passengers if they contract COVID-19 while traveling.

Etihad will cover all potential medical and quarantine expenses if passengers are diagnosed with the virus during their trip when flying with the carrier, the airline announced on Monday, as part of their Etihad Wellness program.

In partnership with AXA, travel insurance will be included on all tickets worldwide for travel through Dec. 31, 2020, and is valid for the first 31 days of travel. The policy also covers tickets for future flights that have already been booked.

Those who are diagnosed with COVID-19 while traveling will be covered up to €150,000 of medical costs (or about $177,300) and up to €100 per day (about $118) in quarantine costs for 14 days. Passengers will only be reimbursed for services organized by Etihad’s COVID-19 Assistance.

“The safety, health, and wellbeing of our guests and employees is our top priority, during and beyond the flight,” Duncan Bureau, the airlines’ senior vice president for sales and distribution, told Travel + Leisure in a statement. “This additional cover will not only [instill] confidence to travel but also reassure our guests that we are doing all we can to keep them safe and protected. As more countries start opening their borders, we are making it as easy as possible for our guests to plan their next trip, hassle free.”

The move comes after Virgin Atlantic made a similar commitment last month, offering travel insurance for passengers if they become sick with COVID-19 while traveling. And in July, fellow UAE airline, Emirates, also said it would pay for treatment and quarantine expenses if passengers contracted the virus.

Some destinations have taken a page out of the same book. Spain’s Canary Islands, for example, said it is providing tourists with free insurance coverage for coronavirus-related costs.