Emirates Is Having a Two-for-one Sale Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Image zoom NurPhoto / Getty

A romantic trip for two sounds like the perfect Valentine’s Day — and one of the best international airlines is making it easier to book.

Emirates announced its special, two-for-one fares for Valentine’s Day, according to the airline’s website. Discounted fares are applicable to both economy and business class seats.

In some cases, you can get a booking for you and a loved one for as low as $878 (that’s $439 each), which is about as much as you might pay for a domestic flight from New York to Los Angeles, let alone an international flight across the world. Fares from New York City (JFK) to Milan in economy class are available for this discounted price.

Other economy fares include Newark to Athens for $898, Chicago to Nairobi for $1,578, Los Angeles to Dubai for $1,718, New York to Bali for $1,718, Boston to Bangkok for $1,758, and San Francisco to Maldives for $2,038.

Business class fares are (unsurprisingly) a little pricier, but this is also an airline that’s well known for providing comfortable service no matter what class you’re in. Fares include New York to Milan for $5,898, Newark to Athens for $7,418, Boston to Bangkok for $7,838, San Francisco to Cape Town for $8,718, Dallas to Dubai for $9,738, and the most expensive ticket: San Francisco to Maldives for $11,938. Business class fares have a minimum stay of seven days and a maximum stay of one month.

The availability of bookings can depend on your desired route, but flights are generally available for travel between Feb. 18 and Nov. 15. To get the deal, travelers must book by Feb. 16.

You can even travel in a group. According to the Emirates website, these “companion” deals are applicable to parties that have a minimum of two travelers to a maximum of eight travelers. So, you can bring the whole family or go on a special double, triple, or quadruple date.

For more information or to make your booking, visit the Emirates Valentine’s Day sale page. Some restrictions, surcharges and blackout dates may apply.