You Can Soon Fly 'Quarantine-free' Flights From NYC to Milan

Emirates wants you to know it's about both the destination and the journey.

Emirates is ready to fly you on a quarantine-free vacation to Italy once again.

Beginning June 1, passengers can fly from New York (JFK) to Milan (MXP) without the need to quarantine. Instead of staying in place for weeks on end, Emirates explains, passengers will instead present a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid antigen test result on departure from New York. (The test must be performed within 48 hours before departure.) Then, on arrival in Milan, passengers must take another rapid antigen swab test. Passengers who test negative on arrival will not be required to undergo a 10‑day quarantine. Upon returning to the U.S., passengers will just undergo the same system again, presenting a negative COVID‑19 PCR or rapid antigen swab test result for a test performed 48 hours before departure from Milan.

This isn't the only way the airline is hoping to help people get in the mood for Italian travel. On the flights, first class guests can also drink a few Italian classic cocktails like an Aperol Spritz, which it describes as a "traditional and refreshing Italian aperitif, enjoyable any time of the day," or order a glass of the 2015 Collazzi, a wine created in Florence, that comes with "bold aromas of currants and blueberries with notes of vanilla and toast dominate the nose. It's medium-bodied with ripe fruit character and firm yet fine tannins."

As for the food, Emirates says guests can dine on a mix of Italian and Middle Eastern favorites during the entire flight.

Business Class Cabin on the Boeing 777-300ER Credit: Courtesy of Emirates

"Each Emirates flight has a regionally-inspired menu tailored to its end destination. As a global airline catering to truly global customers, Emirates carefully considers its menu to be appealing to a wide range of culinary tastes and preferences, with a focus on simple, well-cooked dishes that emphasize fresh core ingredients of the highest quality," an airline representative shared. "While doing so, Emirates does its best to remain true to its Middle Eastern roots, incorporating both international and Middle Eastern flavors to suit its cosmopolitan customer base and allow them to explore the world through the food served onboard."